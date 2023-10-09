Creative Planning Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 384.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,992 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Comerica worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Comerica by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

Comerica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

