Creative Planning Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 179,958 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.