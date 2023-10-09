Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.08 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.