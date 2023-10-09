Creative Planning Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,709 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after buying an additional 7,196,843 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

