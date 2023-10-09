Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Creative Planning increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $49.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

