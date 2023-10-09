Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $49.57 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

