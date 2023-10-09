Creative Planning Trims Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 2.01% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

