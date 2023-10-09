Critical Analysis: Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Free Report) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boxed and Grove Collaborative.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Grove Collaborative 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 184.81%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Boxed.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00 Grove Collaborative $321.53 million 0.27 -$87.71 million ($0.87) -2.72

This table compares Boxed and Grove Collaborative’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boxed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Grove Collaborative -10.00% -161.58% -23.15%

Summary

Boxed beats Grove Collaborative on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

