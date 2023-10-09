Critical Analysis: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) vs. ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Free Report) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ACI Global has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ACI Global and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.73%. Given MDxHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than ACI Global.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth -87.00% -203.05% -36.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACI Global and MDxHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth $37.05 million 1.74 -$44.04 million ($1.50) -1.59

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MDxHealth.

Summary

ACI Global beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Global

ACI Global Corporation, a development stage company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of proprietary technology for the production of synthetic rubber powder and thermoplastic elastomers under Micropowder trade name in the United States. It intends to utilize Micropowder technology in its chemical composition and for the manufacture of rubber and elastomers that are used in tire plastic industries. ACI Global was founded in 1997 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

