Critical Contrast: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) vs. Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -9.02% -42.92% -7.73% Infineon Technologies 19.17% 22.58% 12.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Infineon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $212.94 million 1.27 -$39.59 million ($0.53) -11.02 Infineon Technologies $14.32 billion 3.18 $2.19 billion $2.49 13.98

Risk & Volatility

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.16, suggesting that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SkyWater Technology and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infineon Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.90%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones chips; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications in harsh environments. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

