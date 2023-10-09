Critical Review: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) versus Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) and Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Mapfre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group 30.00% 57.49% 17.90% Mapfre N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and Mapfre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $20.09 million 0.73 $1.09 million $0.77 1.84 Mapfre N/A N/A N/A $0.51 7.80

Analyst Recommendations

FG Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mapfre. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mapfre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FG Financial Group and Mapfre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mapfre 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FG Financial Group beats Mapfre on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, S.A. operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products. In addition, it offers solutions for large risks for aviation, energy, industry, construction, and other companies; and reinsurance services. In addition, it engages in the real estate, real estate investment management, and IT businesses; and provision of advisory and management services. The company offers its services to individuals, professionals, entrepreneurs, self-employed people, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations. The company was formerly known as Corporacion Mapfre and changed its name to Mapfre, S.A. in December 2006. Mapfre, S.A. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Majadahonda, Spain. Mapfre, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Cartera Mapfre, S.L.

