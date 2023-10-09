Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $91.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.16.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

