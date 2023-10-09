Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $287.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.93.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Danaher alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Danaher stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $208.96 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.35. The company has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

