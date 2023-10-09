DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 10,246 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,345,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,877.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,189 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

