DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,627 shares of company stock worth $24,209,558. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 315.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

