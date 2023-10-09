Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 28th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 115.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Denbury has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denbury will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

