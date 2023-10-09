DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.69.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $28.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $406,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $406,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,179,792 shares of company stock worth $818,630,466. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

