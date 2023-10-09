Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) & Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Critical Review

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Eldorado Gold pays an annual dividend of ($100.00) per share and has a dividend yield of -1,119.8%. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eldorado Gold pays out -124,998.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million 11.52 $330,000.00 ($0.02) -100.50 Eldorado Gold $925.05 million 1.97 -$353.82 million $0.08 111.63

This table compares Vox Royalty and Eldorado Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vox Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eldorado Gold. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34% Eldorado Gold 1.48% 1.67% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vox Royalty and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eldorado Gold 2 3 2 0 2.00

Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 50.06%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Vox Royalty on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

