Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $96.75 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.