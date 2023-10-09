Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $106.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.79.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

