Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($7.25) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($7.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.28). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($7.23) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,718,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,669,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 111,461 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

