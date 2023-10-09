EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of EPAM Systems worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 59,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. HSBC began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $244.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.08. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.