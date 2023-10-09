Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $96.75 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

