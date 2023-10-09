Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 5th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

ANGO stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $281.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 869,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 298,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 84,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

