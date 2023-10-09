Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

RDY opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $73.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.4877 dividend. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

