Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Genasys Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genasys in a report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 42.61%.

Genasys Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $2.00 on Monday. Genasys has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,749,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,499,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genasys by 15,270.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

(Get Free Report)

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.