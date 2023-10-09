Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sanofi’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $53.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

