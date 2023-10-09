Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $234,000 Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $77.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.17. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

