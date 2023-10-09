Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $110,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $96.75 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

