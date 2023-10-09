Financial Analysis: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) and Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and Entertainment One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 12.65% 34.50% 15.35% Entertainment One N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TKO Group and Entertainment One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Entertainment One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

TKO Group presently has a consensus target price of $115.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.57%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Entertainment One.

TKO Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entertainment One has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TKO Group and Entertainment One’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion 5.28 $195.59 million $2.04 40.19 Entertainment One $1.24 billion 2.97 $15.36 million $0.33 22.27

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Entertainment One. Entertainment One is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TKO Group beats Entertainment One on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs. The company is also involved in the merchandise sales activities, as well as in the distribution of music and video. Its content rights library includes approximately 80,000 hours of film and television content; and 40,000 music tracks. Entertainment One Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

