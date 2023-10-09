Financial Review: Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 19.60% 12.86% 0.68% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 24.38% 10.13% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 1 2 2 0 2.20 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $8.04 billion 2.13 $2.13 billion $0.61 7.08 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $209.49 billion 0.80 $53.57 billion $2.82 3.32

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include trade financing, deposit, corporate wealth management, custody, and various corporate intermediary services, as well as corporate loans. Its Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Business segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and proprietary and foreign exchange transactions businesses. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

