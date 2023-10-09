Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 31.92%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $344.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.17. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

