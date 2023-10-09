Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 28.9% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth $76,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

