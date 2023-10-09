Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. FMR LLC grew its position in Flex by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,178,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Flex by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,334,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Flex Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

