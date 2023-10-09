FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aflac Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aflac in a research note issued on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.88. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40. Aflac has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

