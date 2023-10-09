FY2023 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Boosted by Barrington Research

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.72 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $260.51 million, a PE ratio of -24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.07 million.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,757 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 410,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,736,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 370,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Vehicle Group

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $792,222. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,340,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $89,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

