FY2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Antero Resources stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

