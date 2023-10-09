FY2024 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a report issued on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.