FY2024 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.92. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

WEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $80.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

