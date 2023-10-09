FY2025 EPS Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Boosted by Zacks Research

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neogen in a report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Get Neogen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Neogen has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $107,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.