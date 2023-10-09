FY2026 EPS Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VIRX. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on VIRX

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.