GenTrust LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $157.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

