GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $1,533.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company.

Get GSK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. GSK has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in GSK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 644,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in GSK by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 378,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.