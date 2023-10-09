Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,247 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Guidewire Software worth $17,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $91.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $95.88.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

