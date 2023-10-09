Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

