Head to Head Analysis: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SmartFinancial and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 5 1 1 2.43 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $28.86, suggesting a potential upside of 35.35%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 20.19% 10.33% 0.95% 1st Colonial Bancorp 21.44% 12.71% 0.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SmartFinancial and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $169.31 million 2.14 $43.02 million $2.65 8.05 1st Colonial Bancorp $35.44 million 1.66 $8.50 million $1.73 7.17

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment, educational, agriculture, and other revolving credit loans; equipment financing leases to small and mid-size companies; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and internet and mobile banking services. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.