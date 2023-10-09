Head-To-Head Comparison: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) vs. Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,190.30% -126.71% -66.33% Integer 4.77% 9.67% 4.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Integer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $790,000.00 6.28 -$14.07 million ($22.00) -0.40 Integer $1.38 billion 1.91 $66.38 million $2.12 37.27

Analyst Recommendations

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integer 0 3 3 0 2.50

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 875.89%. Integer has a consensus price target of $93.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Integer.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integer beats Helius Medical Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

