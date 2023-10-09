Head-To-Head Comparison: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) versus U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,727.64% -75.53% -55.78% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and U Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 376.88%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than U Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and U Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $6.03 million 39.35 -$126.87 million ($0.99) -1.75 U Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats U Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

