Head-To-Head Comparison: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) vs. Solon Eiendom ASA (OTCMKTS:BNRPF)

Solon Eiendom ASA (OTCMKTS:BNRPF – Get Free Report) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Solon Eiendom ASA and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solon Eiendom ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Landsea Homes 0 1 2 0 2.67

Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.15%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Solon Eiendom ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solon Eiendom ASA N/A N/A N/A Landsea Homes 4.14% 11.48% 5.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solon Eiendom ASA and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Solon Eiendom ASA and Landsea Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solon Eiendom ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Landsea Homes $1.45 billion 0.22 $73.55 million $1.31 6.24

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Solon Eiendom ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Solon Eiendom ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Solon Eiendom ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solon Eiendom ASA

Solon Eiendom ASA acquires, develops, and sells residential real estate properties in Norway. The company was formerly known as Bionor Pharma ASA and changed its name to Solon Eiendom ASA. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Oslo, Norway. Solon Eiendom ASA is a subsidiary of SamhÃ¤llsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ). As on January 20, 2022, Solon Eiendom ASA was taken private.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation. An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live in a home created especially for them. Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet. Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

