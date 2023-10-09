Head to Head Contrast: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) & Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) and Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Pfizer has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pivotal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pfizer and Pivotal Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer 0 11 5 0 2.31 Pivotal Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Pfizer presently has a consensus price target of $45.88, indicating a potential upside of 38.49%. Given Pfizer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pfizer is more favorable than Pivotal Therapeutics.

This table compares Pfizer and Pivotal Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer $100.33 billion 1.86 $31.37 billion $3.76 8.81 Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pfizer and Pivotal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer 27.55% 28.36% 13.66% Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pfizer beats Pivotal Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Myovant Sciences Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Valneva SE; BioNTech SE; and Arvinas, Inc., as well as strategic partnership with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited to launch a local brand of the COVID-19 oral therapeutic treatment Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir in China, and a collaboration with Carrick Therapeutics Limited. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pivotal Therapeutics

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels. The company also offers OMAZEN for the maintenance of good health through elevating Omega-3 fatty acid levels. In addition, the company develops Benefishial product line for overall health, cardiovascular health, prenatal health, toddler's health, child's health, and pet's health. Further, it is developing PVT-100 indicated for the stabilization of vulnerable plaque in patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy. Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. sells VASCAZEN in the United States and OMAZEN in Canada. The company is headquartered in Woodbridge, Canada.

